Adom FM’s Kasahari Champions League has been soaring over the weeks as budding rappers fight their way to the top of the musical competition.

Last Saturday, the competition took off at Kpone and some ardent listeners of the the number one radio station in Ghana, Adom FM, thronged the venue to witness the battle in play.

At Pappy’s pub, none of the rappers left a stone unturned as they jabbed themselves with wicked freestyles and out-of-the-world jargons to emerge on top of the rap league.

Watch the videos below:

MORE: