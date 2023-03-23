Ghana’s number one rap show on the airwaves, Kasahari Level’s Champion League, is steadily getting to finals as rappers clear the way with lyrical prowesses.

With the unquenchable spirit, the battle between Emrys (Oda) and Ashaiman (Danito) came to a draw, forcing judges to push it to this Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kasoa’s lyrical beast, Lyfless ‘murdered’ Prosper from Tema in a marginalised duel that got the show buzzing.

Representing Kumasi and sailing through the group stages, Kweku Wina surprised Gomoa’s top dog, Kapalas, who was keen to ‘murder’ the latter in a tight one.

Megabyte from Ashaiman didn’t impress the judges when Ronzy from Teshie lashed him out of the competition that took place at Delish Restaurant over the weekend.

