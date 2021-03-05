Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, is the talk of town for posting 3bathroom footage of herself and husband, MC Fish.

The actress, who has received backlash for ‘disturbing’ social media with her year-old marriage, has proved she is absolutely unperturbed.

Rather, she posted another video of her husband performing his early morning ritual of bathing her, while she recorded the act.

She positioned the camera such that the attention was on her, rather than her nudity, yet her husband could be seen rubbing soap on her body.

It is unclear what she was saying in the video, but her caption suggests MC Fish is all-supportive both in private and public.

Video below: