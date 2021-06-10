Popular Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has got people talking after an unusual public display of affection.

To mark the fourth year of knowing her husband and the second year of tying the knot, the actress organized a merry-making session.

While entertaining her fans to some lovey-dovey moments, Anita’s husband, Mc Fish grabbed and squeezed her backside to the amazement of others.

There was a loud cheer in the room, causing MC Fish to be shy, but Anita encouraged him to squeeze harder, saying “it is all yours”.

Surprisingly, Nigerians have hailed the couple for showering each other with love, to put haters who predicted that their marriage will hit rock bottom to shame.

The couple was in the news for posting videos of them having their romantic bath, with MC Fish scrubbing Anita’s body.

Video below: