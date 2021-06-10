Fans have been left speechless after songstress Sista Afia debuted her new look in a video she uploaded on social media.

Queen Solomon, as she is also known, shaved off all her hair as part of her rebranding agenda after launching a new album.

From her mood, one could tell she is excited and confident in her new self, hinting she does not miss her previous hair.

Colleagues have hailed her for the bold step, as many have confessed she has motivated them to make the ‘big chop’.

Video below: