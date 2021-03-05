One of the corruption cases involving the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, which is being handled by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), is still at the management stage.

Mr Ayariga and Kenderick Akwasi Marfo are in court for corruption related offences.

The OSP investigated the case jointly with the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

There is, however, another corruption-related case involving Mr Ayariga and six others which is going through trial at the moment.

The case is in relation to the alleged tax evasion and the procurement of some vehicles.

The second case is the Republic versus Hajia Hawa Ninchema, Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu, Alex Avade, Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde, Mary-Stella Adapesa, Mumuni Yakubu Nambe and Mr Ayariga.

It is pending before the Accra High Court, Financial Division.

The prosecution has called its first witness who has since testified, been cross-examined and discharged.

Hearing of the case will resume on March 21, 2021, for the prosecution to call its next witness.

Publication of cases by OSP

The OSP is required by section 3(3) of Act 959 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 to publish the list of corruption cases investigated and prosecuted and the number of acquittals, convictions, cases pending in respect of the cases prosecuted and the value of proceeds recovered if any.

The publication per the Act is supposed to be done as part of its functions on half yearly basis.

Therefore, on March 5, 2021, the OSP published that the two cases are the only corruption cases it was handling since its establishment in 2017.

All the two cases are still in court.

In the publication, the OSP indicated that there have been no acquittals and convictions as the two cases are pending as being prosecuted.