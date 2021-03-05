Former Minister of Communications in the erstwhile Mahama administration is urging supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to lose hope after the Supreme Court dismissed the election petition by former President John Mahama.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah urged the supporters to channel their energies on reorganising the party’s grassroots for the future.

I urge you to shake off your hurt if you were hurt. Lift up your spirit from the valley of the shadow of death, and ask critical questions if you need to,” he wrote on Facebook.

Below is the Facebook post:

The morning after…I urge you to shake off your hurt if you were hurt. Lift up your spirit from the valley of the shadow of death, and ask critical questions if you need to. Above all, let us surge forward in dignity, perseverance, unalloyed commitment and vow never to allow the mistakes of the past to be repeated. Together we shall succeed.#OrganiseDon‘tAgonise.