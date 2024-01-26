Headteachers in Asante Akyem Foase are expressing concerns about poor infrastructure and the lack of accommodation for teachers in some communities within the Asante Akyem South Municipality.

According to the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, the issue of inadequate housing for teachers came to light when they appealed for assistance to alleviate overcrowding.

In an interview with Adom News, the head teachers expressed frustration, despite the efforts of their former Member of Parliament, Alexander Korankye, in implementing substantial infrastructure projects through government policies.

The Head teachers in Asante Akyem Foase emphasized the need for immediate action, such as the construction of a new six-unit classroom block, and the provision of accommodation for teachers. Once finished, the new block will serve as classrooms and include facilities like a staff common room, a store, an office, and washrooms.

“Our main challenge is the building because the students or the pupils can’t stay in it to study. When it rains we close and send them home from the lower class to the JHS.

”Fortunately, former MP Alexander Korankye visited our school, observed the subpar conditions for students from Class One to JHS 3, and committed to building new facilities. His plan includes constructing two modern kindergarten classrooms to alleviate the school’s challenges.

“We express our gratitude to him because, through his efforts, the government has stepped in to rescue us from our challenges.”

“God should bless Mr. Korankye for his good work for helping us with the construction of teachers’ bungalows. This will make many teachers comfortable, allowing those from far away to stay in the bungalow” he added.

Nana Okoforobour Kukupremo II, the Adotenghene of Asante Akyem Foase, expressed gratitude to Alexander Korankye, the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South, and his foundation for their generous support in improving the teaching and learning environment in their community.

“We thank him, and we thank the government because without Alexander Korankye, all these positive changes wouldn’t have happened in our community. That’s why we are so thankful to him.”

