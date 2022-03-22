The Police are on a manhunt for a self-styled security man, identified only as Jonathan, who allegedly aided in a robbery attack on his employers at a small-scale mining site at Wassa Dunkwa in the Western.

The gang who robbed, shot and killed a Chinese national however failed to escape with their booty of an unspecified quantity of gold as it was said to have fallen into a river.

The suspects

According to police investigations, eight suspects have been arrested. They have been identified as Emmanuel Defia, 34-years; Noah Defia, 41-years; Ezekiel Ndah, 29-years; Antwi Kwadwo, 32-years; Kwabena Nkansah. 32-years; Anyoka Akurugu, 25 years; Akanga Azubire, 24-years and Dgatoile Akoiss, 30-years.

Jonathan is alleged to have shot and killed the 50-year-old Chinese national, who was identified as Wei Shounkang, to pave the way for the robbery.

A warrant issued for Jonathan’s arrest accuses him of conspiracy to rob, robbery and murder.

The robbery

The police say on March 11, 2022, the suspect who was hired as a security man at the mining site at Wassa Dunkwa aided his gang to rob their employers at gunpoint, killing one in the process.

By the time a police patrol team arrived at the scene following a distress call, Jonathan and his gang had escaped with a quantity of gold concentrate.

Wei Shounkang was found in a pool of blood with pellet wounds on the head and neck. He was rushed to the Asankrangwa Catholic Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The gold

Initial police investigation led to the arrest of the eight, one of whom is said to have told the police that the gold fell into a nearby river while they were crossing it.

Suspect Akoiss who alleged that he was the one carrying the gold, led the police to the spot where he claimed the gold dropped, but nothing was found.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Asankrangwa Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police have appealed to the public to report the suspect to the nearest police station.