Aston Villa moved to within two points of the summit of the Premier League with a narrow win over Arsenal, who missed out on a chance to go top.

Villa took the lead at Villa Park through skipper John McGinn, who brought Leon Bailey’s cross under control before hammering the ball into the net.

Arsenal had a late Kai Havertz effort ruled out for handball by referee Jarred Gillett, with the video assistant referee upholding the call after a lengthy review.

Despite Arsenal pressure, Villa held on to back up their statement victory over champions Manchester City on Wednesday and record a club-record 15th straight home league victory.

Defeat will be a blow for title-chasing Arsenal, whose run of six straight wins in all competitions came to an end.