Pig farmers in Ghana have increased prices effective September 1, 2023.

The cost of one kilogram of pork meat, previously priced at GH¢26, has now been adjusted to GH¢30.

The decision to raise prices, as explained by Augustine Naah, the Ashanti regional Organiser for Pig Farmers and Producers Association, is a response to the increasing costs of production.

According to him, factors such as the rising prices of soya beans, maize, drugs, transportation, and labour have all contributed to the need for a price adjustment.

”To ensure the sustainability of their businesses, pig farmers found it necessary to align their prices with the increased cost of production” he added..

Mr. Naah appealed to consumers to understand the situation and support the industry by accepting the new prices.

