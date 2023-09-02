Marketing and Innovation Director at Guinness Ghana, Estella Muzito, has called for youth-led initiatives to boost the creative economy.

According to her talent development and proper skills training is the key to unearthing the needed creativity to develop Ghana’s tourism and creative arts industry.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Orijin Untamed’, a nationwide hunt for unique and extraordinary talent in the art and music space, Estella explained the essence of employing authentic culture in developing the right creatives to boost the local economy.

“Orijinality refers to the Orijin way of living; unapologetic, disruptive, and true to yourself. Orijin is a brand built on authenticity and appealing to those who value it and dare to chart their own paths to disrupt and stay true to their creativity and inner purpose.”

Marketing Manager of Spirits & Ready to Drink at Guinness Ghana, Yaa Amoah-Owusu reiterated the group’s mandate to create a platform that will encourage sustainable and purposeful initiatives.

“Orijin has been a driving force in carving out spaces for authentic and distinctive individuals. Now, with Orijin Untamed, this commitment has been taken to new heights, creating a platform that embraces self-expression, diversity and inclusivity.”

Creative artists and musicians aged 18 to 29 and residing in Ghana are invited to participate in Orijin Untamed by submitting a 1-minute video showcasing original work that reflects Orijin’s core philosophy of Orijinality.

These submissions are meant to take the judging panel through the participants’ creative journey. They will be evaluated prior to auditions held in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Northern regions of Ghana. Full details on Orijin Untamed will be announced in September.

As the brand celebrates its 8-year anniversary, this promises to be an exciting era of celebrating Ghana’s heritage and providing remarkable talents with a platform for creative expression.