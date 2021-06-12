Legendary Highlife musician, Pat Thomas, has indicated that it is not late for Ghana to market the Highlife genre in the international space.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Ibrahim Ben-Bako, he stated that although he has heard some people express worry about the non-existence of the genre on a global stage, he believes it will take some collaborative efforts to achieve that milestone.

“It is not too late to get the Highlife music genre on the global stage, we have to work hard towards that,” Pat Thomas said.

His comment comes after Shatta Wale mentioned in his State of the Industry address that foreign investors are unable to identify Ghana with a unique music genre. The ‘I know my level’ hitmaker, therefore, described it as one of the main issues that needed to be fixed by industry players.

According to Shata, during his recent visit to the United States of America (USA), he was questioned by some people about the genre of music Ghanaians do.

“I will say we should champion Highlife. I went for a meeting for the first time and after playing my songs to these big labels [Atlantic and Universal] they asked me what type of music Ghanaians do and that was where my heart started beating,” the My Level hitmaker stated.

However, Pat Thomas believes that although some artistes do not make Highlife music like his generation used to, there are many young artistes in the industry who can push the genre to greater heights.

The ‘sika y3 mogya’ singer revealed he has been working with Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame and Fameye in this regard.