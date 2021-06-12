More than a 100,000 trees are being planted in the Kwaebibirim municipality as part of the nationwide afforestation programme to increase significantly, the forest cover.

At a short ceremony to create public awareness on the tree planting project, the Kade District manager of the Forestry Commission, Kwabena Adu-Bonnah, said different species of trees will be planted to achieve that purpose.

The government on Friday, June 12, 2021, intends to plant five million trees across the country under its Green Ghana Project.

At Kade, students, government officials and the general public were mobilised to plant trees.

Kwaebibiriem municipality marks green Ghana day

Mr Adu-Bonnah, who led the planting exercise, urged the people to nurture them to maturity as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment.

“I am convinced this project will be a success because you have people coming in their numbers to plant trees. At least if it should continue like this, we should be able to plant more than the hundred thousand we have targeted.

“We have been able to plant so many species like the Mahogany, Teak, Bamboo, Royal palm, Oil palm among others,” he stated.

Officials from the Kwaebibirim municipal assembly, MP for Kade, Chiefs and opinion leaders took turns to plant different species of trees at Pramkese, Techiman and Abirem.

Mr Adu-Bonnah advised residents in the area to cultivate the habit of planting trees to meet the president’s target of planting five million trees this year.

“Sustainability is key and so we’ve put in measures to educate the chiefs, elders and community members on how to keep them till they mature. A community like Pramkese has made boxes to fence all the trees that they planted. We believe that other communities will emulate them,” he added.

The Kwaebibirim Municipal Chief executive, Seth Antwi, lauded the communal spirit of his people. According to him, it is a sign that the people are bent on supporting government to plant more trees across the country.