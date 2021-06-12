One person has been arrested in connection with a communal violence at Anyinamae in the Nchummuru District of the Oti Region.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, led to the death of one person and another injured, both farmers.

The clash, according to sources, were between residents at Anyinamean and Boafori, following court ruling over a land dispute.

The ruling is said to have gone in favour of one faction who took to the streets to jubilate but that did not sit well with their opponents, leading to the clash.



Nana Nyansompo, who confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Obrempong Job, said the dispute has been pending for the past seven years.

According to him, the dispute first came up on 30th October 2007 and all efforts for peace to prevail have proved futile.

Meanwhile, the injured is in the hospital responding to treatment, while the suspect is in Police custody pending due processes.