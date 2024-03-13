The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has been summoned by Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

This was after the Minority Caucus raised concerns about the Ghana Airports Company’s implementation of unlawful charges.

The Minority has expressed discontent over the introduction of a $20 maintenance charge for round trips and a $10 charge for one-way trips by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, alleged collusion between the Transport Minister and the Ghana Airports Company Limited concerning these charges.

As a result, the Minister has been called to clarify the basis for the new fees.

“What authority does the Ghana Airport Company have to impose fees and charges and are these charges consistent with the Fees and Charges Act approved by the Parliament of Ghana? Mr. Speaker, I think the Transport Minister must be hauled to Parliament to explain the authority with which they are charging the fees and whether it is consistent with our Fees and Charges Act.”

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, also raised concerns over the charges and directed the Minister to appear before the House on the issue.

“With regards to this issue, I am directing the Transport Minister to appear before this House on March 19 to come and address this issue because the airport company cannot sit by themselves and say they are charging fees on their own and so the Transport Minister must appear to answer to these issues.”

ALSO READ:

Health Ministry responds to ECG’s ultimatum to 91 hospitals over debt

Officers selected by past govt not trusted by new govt – ACP Agordzo

Renaming Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali escalates Abudu-Andani tensions – Ya Naa tells National Security Minister