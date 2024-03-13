After their quarter-final elimination, Ghana’s beach volleyball players now have to treat blisters, suffered from competing in the baking hot sand without protective sand socks.

Ghana lost their quarter-final ties to Morocco and Mozambique in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Speaking to JoySports after Wednesday’s loss to Morocco, Ajanako said: “All our toes are full of blisters because of the heat of the sand. That can also affect you.

“We didn’t get the sand socks to wear because they told us there’s a shipment coming and it has been delayed.”

Ajanako’s words were corroborated by Corporal Juliana Aryee, a member of the women’s team.

“We requested for all those materials; shades, sand socks and training apparel, but unfortunately, we didn’t get them.”

While the sand socks and other items were not provided due to shipment delays, the Sports Ministry and the Federation were able to provide the team’s jerseys and sunglasses.

Ajanako, who has been competing for Ghana since 2007, says that while they appreciate the efforts to provide professional support services, they ought to have been part of the team’s preparations.

“Everything is well in the (Games) Village. But that should’ve been the case in camp before the games.”

“The massage therapists, the nutritionists, and others should have been with us (from the beginning),” he concluded.