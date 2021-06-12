Rapper Pappy Kojo has warmed the hearts of many on social media after he decided to feature on a song with fast-rising Ghanaian musician Da Yanney.

According to multiple reports, the emerging musician has been gaining traction with his rap skills and unique music style.

Pappy Kojo, who chanced on Da Yanney’s songs, decided to bless him with a verse in a song dubbed Sleepless, which has since been trending on social media.

The rapper, Da Yanney, who is originally from Tarkwa in the Western Region but resides in Accra, can be said to be one of the best reigning young stars in Ghana.

After a successful release of his wavy hot hip-hop single Eye Clear, which he featured the f** boys hitmaker Tulenkey, the rapper is apt to climb the music ladder with his latest release.

According to Da Yanney, this a good progress for me… my brand keeps growing and it gives me much confidence as my followers believe in me the more.

Meanwhile, the official date for the release is yet-to-be announced.

Check out the artwork of the song below: