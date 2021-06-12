The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has declared a strike action effective Monday, June 14, 2021.

The strike, according to the Association, is to protest their expired conditions of service which has not been renewed since 2006.

They explained that they have on several occasions engaged the government but to no avail, adding certain conditions that were agreed upon have not yet been implemented.

TUTAG, in a statement among other things, noted their 2018/2019 research arrears due members are still pending.

Members are expected not to engage in teaching and learning processes, they have, however, been directed to continue to render their community service though it is not clear what that is.

Read the full statement below:

