The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency, Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has urged his constituents to uphold the President’s initiative of planting five million trees across the country dubbed ‘Green Ghana project.’

The legislator made this call yesterday, 11th June, 2021 when he joined chiefs, youth groups, volunteers and some institutions such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the forestry commission to plant some trees to mark the observation of the Green Ghana project day.

Speaking to SuMP.com, the MP lauded the initiative by the president which, according to him, is a move in the right direction.

He lamented about some human activities that are seeing forest reserves being destroyed and trees cut down indiscriminately without precautions whatsoever. He seized the opportunity to advise chainsaw operators to obtain the necessary permit to ensure that the right trees are cut down and replaced accordingly.

He joined the chiefs and youth in his own backyard, Okorase to commence the programme. He then joined NADMO, the youth in afforestation and the sanitation ambassador to plant as many trees as possible at Omenako, Obretema in the Suhum zone and later Kwahyia and Jato in the Akorabo zone, all in the Suhum Constituency.

He commended the involvement of the chiefs, youth and the various institutions and volunteers that have come to join him observe this day (Green Ghana project), an initiative by his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sounding a bit scientific, the lawmaker and an international businessman said, as human beings “we breath in oxygen and breath out carbon dioxide which is made possible because there are trees which produce the oxygen that we breath in and absorb our carbon dioxide that we breath out. And so we see that our lives depend on the existence of trees.

“Let’s give life to the last man in our Constituency for if the last tree dies, the last man dies too.”

