The much-anticipated 2020 European Championship finally kicked off on Adom TV on Friday.

As promised, the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) has the rights to broadcast all the matches.

Kwadwo Mensah Moshooho

The first game of the tournament was played in Rome with Italy impressively recording a 3-0 win over Turkey.

Isaac Coffie, who plays for Sivasspor in Turkey, was the guest for the game. Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho was the host. Enock Kwasi Warlanyo Wallace and Kweku Twum were the commentators for the game.

Adom TV will air the first game of the day as Wales play Switzerland at 13:00GMT.

Finland play Denmark at 16:00GMT before wrapping up the final game of the day with Belgium and Russia at 19:00GMT.

Adom FM and Asempa FM will also carry out live commentaries.

The Multimedia Group Limited is your home for the Euro 2020.