Photos: Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston look dapper on Joy Prime's #EurosOnMGL opening day

Nathaniel Attoh, Laryea Kingsto and Stephen Appiah in the studios of Joy Prime for the coverage of the Euro 2020
The heavily anticipated debut of Stephen Appiah as a tournament television pundit did not disappoint as he brought charisma to Joy Prime’s Euro 2020 coverage.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of the former captain joining the Multimedia Group for the tournament, viewers were treated to him and Laryea Kingston on opening night.

Turkey and Italy in Rome were the scenes for the kick-off of the delayed Euro 2020, which will be beamed across the Multimedia Group’s platforms.

Looking dapper in their suit-and-tie combo, the two former Ghana midfielders handled the match analysis and information with class.

Kingston, currently a youth coach at the Right to Dream Academy, brought his academic side to bear with some interesting touch screen analysis of key events that occurred during the match.

Italy won 3-0. Appiah and Kingston will be back on the screen on Sunday afternoon for England vs Croatia, which begins at 12:pm on Joy Prime.

