BetPawa, an online betting platform flew their biggest aviator winner, Fuseini Siaka in a private jet from Kumasi to Accra and was presented him with a GH¢6 million.

The 36-year-old painter at Barekese, a Kumasi suburb said he landed the fortune with just GH¢40 after few attempts amid his cellphone challenges.

“l was shocked when I saw the figure, I couldn’t pronounced it so I showed it to a brother, the next moment, I had a call from BetPawa and the caller told me not to worry, and that my cash was intact.

Currently out of school after studying Art, Fuseni was still being taken care of by his mother with the hope that he would one day be employed.

This fortune, he started will help him fulfill of his dreams and aspirations in life.

Fuseini said he is yet to make plans on how to spend the GH¢6m he won from the aviator game.

“I have a lot of plans but because of the happiness and pressure, I have not decided what to use the money for. I must confess that I was shocked when I saw the GH¢6m in my wallet and at a point, I thought it was a dream,” he said on Adom Fm’s Sports Page 2.

BetPawa presented a cheque of GH¢6 million to winner at a short ceremony held at the Holiday Inn hotel in Accra.

BetPawa also presented an iPhone Pro Max to Fuseni and a VVIP ticket to watch his favourite team, Hearts of Oak take on Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

He also met Ghana coach, Chris Hughton.

Fuseni, who was flown to Accra together with his sister, brother and his friend shared his excitement.

Watch attached video for more

BetPawa is the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.