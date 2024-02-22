The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the public and all stakeholders that it will unveil its electoral calendar for 2024 before the end of February 2024.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the original December 7 date for the general elections despite earlier discussions for a change.

Already, controversy has arisen over the potential alteration of the 2024 election date, sparked by concerns from the Seventh Day Adventist Church regarding the election day coinciding with a Sabbath.

In response, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the EC for not prioritizing the release of the electoral calendar and instead focusing on what they deem as “unproductive endeavors.”

However, during an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, February 21, Deputy Chair of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, assured that the EC will soon announce the electoral calendar for 2024.

“We will certainly disclose it [the calendar] before the end of February. It should be out by the end of this month [February],” Dr. Asare promised.

