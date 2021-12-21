Some opposition political parties have criticised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to refer the proposed constitutional amendment to the party’s Council of Elders for advice.

The NPP at its National Delegates Conference on Sunday referred motions moved by individuals and groups in the party to the Legal and Constitutional Committee for future amendments of their constitution.

The NPP held its national delegates conference at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

The party deliberated on issues inhibiting the smooth running of the party and the way forward but deferred the amendments of the constitution despite being key on the agenda.

Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike, has, however, considered the party’s decision as needless and a waste of national resources.

The Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress Director of Communications, Abass Nurudeen, was also surprised the NPP had time to talk about former President Mahama but failed to address motions for the amendments of its constitution.

Though the Ashanti Region has been described as the stronghold of the ruling NPP, there are concerns it has been deprived of its fair share of developmental projects.