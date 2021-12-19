President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to New Patriotic Party (NPP) members present at the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference to be disciplined and comport themselves to ensure a peaceful conference.

The President gave the advice while commissioning the party’s constituency office complex in Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

He urged members of the party to exude unity among themselves and refrain from any act that would taint the image of the party.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us, but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want. The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office.

“All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added that “Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly. Unfortunately, no party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organising constituency and national delegates conferences.

“We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am, therefore, appealing to you all to be disciplined, especially as it is happening in our stronghold.”

Over 6,000 delegates are gathering today at the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Stadium in the party’s stronghold for the 2021 National Delegates’ Conference of the party.

They will be expected to consider about 38 proposed amendments to the party’s constitution while considering many issues aimed at helping the NPP to win the 2024 presidential election.