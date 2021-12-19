What was supposed to be a memorable moment for Nigerian superstar Wizkid turned chaotic after fans manhandled him.

Wizkid, who performed at a concert in Abuja on Friday, was met with erratic behaviours from fans who mobbed him and others who dashed to the stage to hug and touch him.

A fan, in particular, held on to the singer’s leg so tight that it took the effort of the security team of Wizzy to evict him from the stage.

In the process, the vocalist fell off his feet, had his designer outfit shredded; it, however, did not stop Wizkid from telling his bouncers to bring the fan back to the stage.

Wizkid was forced to perform shirtless, with a torn trousers which exposed his boxer shorts and socks.

This was after a fan had slapped him in the head and another had stolen his sunglasses as he makes his way into the auditorium.

