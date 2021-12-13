Delegates coming for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference to be held in Kumasi without being vaccinated would not be allowed to enter the conference grounds.

This is according to the Senior Presidential Advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare.

Speaking at a press conference at the NPP headquarters, Dr Nsiah Asare advised all attendees to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

He said the conference will be held in the open since that is less risky to holding the conference indoors.

He noted the party will provide sanitisers as well as water for hands washing at vantage points as a means of setting examples for others to emulate.

READ ALSO:

“Any delegate who is coming to the NPP conference should be vaccinated. You have today, tomorrow, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to vaccinate before you move to Kumasi else you will not be allowed to enter the conference grounds. And this appeal is coming from the President.

“We will provide everything that will ensure that all protocols are observed because we want to set an example,” he said.

Regarding persons who are not delegates but will be attending the conference, vaccination centres will be set up on the grounds for them to get vaccinated.

“We know that most of the members have at least or are yet to complete their vaccination and so we are urging those people to finish the vaccination. Those who have been vaccinated must also prove by coming along with their vaccination card,” he said.

The measures, he said, will bring down the viral load down as they want everyone to be safe and sound.

The NPP has scheduled December 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.