Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has caused a stir on social media with photos to mark her husband’s birthday.

Her husband, Nana Yaw Frankie, turned a year older on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The singer, born Christiana Adwoa Twene, who could not hide her joy, took to social to splash photos to commemorate the day.

She backed the adorable photos which featured their son with her lovely message in his honour.

Posting the photos on her official Instagram page, she wrote: Family and friends please help me wish the Love Of my Life and my sweetheart Nana Frankie a Happy birthday 🍾🎂🎉💋😍❤️. Love you mein Geliebter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

The photos have generated massive reactions from her colleague industry players as well as fans and followers.

They showered endless praises coupled with prayers to celebrate the singer’s husband.