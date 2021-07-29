The final funeral rites of the late veteran journalist, Sekyere ‘Poporo’ Boateng, and his late wife, Rose Yaa Akyaa Boateng, have been scheduled for July 31, 2021.

The event has been scheduled to take place at the Echoing Hills Village, Madina Social Welfare in Accra from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, their burial will be a private one, hence the location was not disclosed.

However, the thanksgiving service will take place on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Harvest Chapel International at Adentan from 9:00 am.

Additionally, friends and sympathisers are to note that the Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

Sekyere Poporo Boateng became a household name in the media industry due to his unique style of delivering the Akan news.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, Wofa Sekyere Boateng, as he was affectionately called, passed on on Monday, June 7, 2021, aged 74.

Obituary: Late journalist Sekyere ‘Poporo’ Boateng, wife to be buried on Saturday, July 31

His son, Ofori Sekyere Boateng, confirmed his demise in an interview on Adom FM‘s Naket Kasiebo.

Mr Ofori explained his father had been down with stroke for some years but recovered along the way.

However, he was struck with the stroke again, which unfortunately led to his demise.

He noted his mother, Rose Yaa Akyaa Boateng, aged 67, who was taking care of the deceased, also passed about two months earlier, with preparations set to bury them together.