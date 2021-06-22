The family of veteran broadcaster Sekyere ‘Poporo’ Boateng, on Tuesday, visited the Multimedia Media Group (MGL) to officially break the news of his demise.

The late journalist was one of the most popular voices on Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary of MGL.

Wofa Sekyere Boateng, as he was affectionately called, passed on on Monday, June 7, 2021, aged 74, after battling ill-health for some years now.

The delegation was led by his first son, Ofori Sekyere Boateng, in the company of his other siblings; Dr Kofi Sekyere Boateng, Kwasi Sekyere Boateng and Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng, among others.

They acknowledged his story cannot be told without the role of Adom FM and MGL and extended their appreciation to the company for their immense support in his life.

They were received by the General Manager of the Adom Brands, Abdulai Awudu; Corporate Human Resource Manager, George Mbeah; Adom Head of News and Cuurent Affairs, AC Ohene and Adom FM Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo.

Others were Adom TV Deputy Channel Coordinator, Kobby Eshun; Assisting Editor of Adom FM Radio News, Nana Osei Ampofo Agyei, and other team members of the MGL.

Speaking on behalf of the Management of MGL, Mr Awudu pledged support for the family, assuring that the MGL will be at the funeral to give the fallen former colleague a befitting burial.

The family, during the meeting, announced the one-week celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The final funeral rites of the deceased born Kofi Awisi Sekyere Boateng has also been scheduled for July 31, 2021.

Both events are expected to take place at the Echoing Hills Village, Madina Social Welfare in Accra from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Sekyere Poporo Boateng became a household name in the media industry due to his unique style of delivering the Akan news.

Watch the video attached for more: