The one-week observation of the demise of popular veteran journalist, Sekyere Poporo Boateng, has been scheduled for June 26.

The event is expected to take place at the Echoing Hills Village, Madina Social Welfare in Accra from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Wofa Sekyere Boateng, as he was affectionately called, passed on on Monday, June 7, 2021, aged 74.

His eldest son, Ofori Sekyere Boateng, who announced his demise, said his father had been down with stroke for some years now but recovered along the way.

However, he was struck with the stroke again, leading to his demise.

Sekyere Poporo Boateng became a household name in the media industry due to his prolific Akan presentation.

He worked with Bibiani Broadcasting Corporation, Garden City Radio, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Peace FM and Adom FM, among others.

He was survived by seven children.

