The management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) says it is investigating a viral photo in which students of the university were seen kneeling in front of a lecture room.

A statement released by the University’s Management and copied to adomonline.com said the university subscribes to human and student dignity in all its forms, hence its decision to investigate the happening.

The statement which was signed by the Registrar of the university, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright noted the school was appalled and strongly condemns the happening.

“Those found culpable will be immediately taken through our disciplinary process and face the force of sanctions as outlined in our statutes,” the statement read.

The photo, which has gone viral on social media, captured about six ladies on their knees while a lecture went on.

The photo, which had an inscription on it that read: Only in UPSA backed by laughter emojis attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Read the statement below:

