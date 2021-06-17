Samson Lardy Anyenini has been presented with a car prize for winning the P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) Awards held last year.

The 2019 Journalist of the Year, a legal practitioner, is the host of Newsfile and The Law on the Multimedia Group’s Joy News channel.

On the night, Mr Anyenini was also awarded the Democracy and Peace Building Award.

Ten other journalists from The Multimedia Group were adjudged winners in various categories at the ceremony.

On Thursday, the GJA presented a VW Passat to Samson Lardy as part of his prize.