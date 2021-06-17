Afia Serwah Boadu, a level 100 student studying Public Relations at the University of Professional Studies has been left injured after robbers broke into a private hostel she occupies and attacked her.

Her attackers were said to have had access to her room through the door and attempted to make away with mobile phones, laptops and money.

Afia, however, woke up in the middle of the robbery and made an attempt to stop the robber but she got injured by the robber’s weapons in the process.

“It happened around 2:50 am; they have tried several times but this time around, they got access to the door”, she narrated.

The hostel facility, Campus Annex Hostel, has been under several attacks, according to Afia Boadu who spoke to our correspondent, Krobea Asante.

A frustrated Afia said managers of the hostel have not shown any sign of care as they haven’t made any attempts to get her any treatment.

According to her, it is not the first time attempts have been made by bandits to attack them in their rooms as they have made attempts to have access to their rooms through the windows.

The hostel owner, one Dan Dzide is yet to comment on the incident.

