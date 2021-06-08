Popular veteran journalist, Sekyere Poproro Boateng, has passed on.

Wofa Sekyere Boateng, as he was affectionately called, passed on on Monday, June 7, 2021, aged 73.

His elder son, Ofori Sekyere Boateng confirmed his demise in an interview on Adom FM‘s Naket Kasiebo.

Mr Ofori explained his father had been down with stroke for some years now but recovered along the way.

However, he was struck with the stroke again, leading to his demise.

He noted his mother, who was taking care of the deceased all this while, also passed about two months ago with all preparations set to bury her on July 3.

Sekyere Poporo Boateng became a household name in the media industry due to his prolific Akan presentation.

He worked with Bibiani Broadcasting Corporation, Garden City Radio, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Peace FM and Adom FM, among others.

He was survived by seven children.