Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama, has commended Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the title race to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians led Kotoko with four points difference to win their first league title in 2009 – 12 years.

The Brazilian, who joined the Kumasi-based outfit prior to the start of the season, in an interview during the course of the season, courted controversy when he responded “what’s that?” to a question about knowing his club’s sworn rivals.

However, Gama has finally broken his silence saying the response was without malice.

“…I also want to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak on the Ghana Premier League title. It was never my intention to disrespect them,” a portion of Gama’s statement on his official Facebook page read.

The midfielder stressed that his side, Asante Kotoko, which had a difficult campaign and failed to win a trophy will come back stronger next season.

“Next season we will come back stronger,” he added.

Fabio Gama scored four goals and provided six assists in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League.