Substitute Darwin Nunez scored a stunner as Liverpool overcame Bournemouth to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Uruguayan striker cut in from the left and picked his spot perfectly for the 70th-minute finish, curling the ball with plenty of pace into the top right corner beyond a despairing Ionut Radu.

Cody Gakpo had put Liverpool in front in the first half when he pounced to poke home from close range after Harvey Elliott’s volley was parried into his path.

But Bournemouth levelled through Justin Kluivert as he netted his first goal for the club since joining from Roma in the summer. He emerged unmarked at the far post to head home an Alex Scott corner in the 64th minute.

The hosts committed everything to attack during the final 15 minutes. David Brooks and Hamed Traore chanced their arm, but neither could muster an attempt as the Cherries failed to level for a second time.

It is the third time Liverpool have made it to the last eight of the competition in the last five seasons.