Ohemaa Perez graced the stage with Kojo Antwi’s classic hit “Amirika.”

Dressed impeccably, she captivated the audience with her powerful vocals and stage presence.

The judges were impressed not only by her performance but also by her excellent mic control throughout the song.

They commended her for her professionalism and ability to command the stage with confidence.

Ohemaa Perez’s rendition of “Amirika” showcased her versatility as a performer and earned her praise from both the judges and the audience.

With her flawless delivery and charismatic performance, she proved herself to be a formidable contender in the Nsoromma Season 6 finale.

Watch the video below:



MORE: