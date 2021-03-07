Nsoromma kid Truth Ofori challenged Dancehall King Shatta Wale with her first performance at the grand finale of Nsoromma Season 3.

She mounted the podium dressed to kill in her yellow shirt tucked into her denim romper and yellow bandana.



Truth also proved with her song that indeed she knows her level, and that was an enviable slot in the finale she had secured.



She indeed wowed the judges and thousand others watching from home when she tuned up her performance with some Reggae vibes.

Judge Akosua Agyapong saluted her at the end of her mini show and assured her come what may, she will be known as one of the best performers.

Watch the video below: