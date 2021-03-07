COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, but that is not enough to take away the fun-packed event Adom TV has scheduled for its cherished viewers.

Silicon House venue is currently on fire as contestant Gamado Somuah Isaac kick starts the Season 3 finale of Adom TV’s kids singing show, Nsoromma with the first performance.



The aspiring musician gave nothing short of an astonishing rendition of Bisa K’dei’s hit song Mansa.

MORE:



Gamado set the bar high and marked his territory as an aspiring winner, hopeful that his colleagues would not climb to such a height.

Watch the performance below: