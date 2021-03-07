’Open Gate’ by Kuami Eugene paved way for Abrantie to exercise his dancing prowess once again, and the floor was at the mercy of the lad.

Exactly 16 weeks of impressive performances and he didn’t seem like he was slowing down for any of his competitors to take his shine.

He was steadily knocking his rivals off and making smiles escape from the lips of multitudes who had voted earnestly for him.

The cheers from the fans and the reaction of the judges cemented his hopes of being the third gentleman to take home the grand price.

Watch the performance below: