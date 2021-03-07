Applause could be heard in the Silicon House venue and beyond when Belinda Opoku took her turn in serving her fans a full plate of hot entertainment.

The contestant, one of the final five of 12 competitors, fitted the bill of a potential first female winner the show had ever produced.



Jeje by Adina did the trick for her as the expression on the faces of her fans proved she did not disappoint in her quest to captivate them.

Though the edition was virtual, one could bet fans were tapping their feet or shaking their bodies like the judges, Akwaboah and Akosua Agyapong we’re doing.

