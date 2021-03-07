The atmosphere at the Silicon House venue was fully charged, yet Jenice Abena Aboagye danced away her tension when she delivered an electrifying performance.

What did the magic for her was Brother Brother by Bisa K’dei to reveal her excitement in how far she had come in the competition.

She was dressed in her vintage attire and big afro and carried a huge suitcase as though she was travelling.

MORE:

Receiving a salute from the judges who were beside themselves with joy for getting the opportunity to mentor such a great act, Jenice was charged to do more.

Watch the video below: