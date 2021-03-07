All is set for season 3 finale of Adom TV’s kids singing show Nsoromma as all 12 contestants unite to bring dignity to the ever-growing music fraternity.

As Ghana marks its 64th birthday, the contestants have reiterated the need to uphold the virtues that serve as the pillars of the great motherland.

‘Yen Ara Assase Ne’ is all the patriots needed to earn salutes from the selected few who were witnessing the event live on YouTube and the many others connected via zoom.

Nsoromma Season 3 finale: All 12 contestants honour Ghana on 64th birthday

Also, the contestants sang the Nsoromma theme song which had the loyal guests singing along.

Video below: