Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has signed a new deal that runs until 2026 with the Italian club.

The 24-year-old scored 26 Serie A goals in 32 appearances in 2022-23 as he helped Napoli win their first league title in 33 years.

Osimhen, who managed 31 goals in all competitions last season, was crowned the Italian Footballers’ Association Player of the Year earlier this month.

He was also named as the African Footballer of the Year for 2023.

Osimhen said in November that he made a decision that was “good for his career” after being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

His previous contract was scheduled to expire in 2025.

Napoli confirmed the extension to the forward’s contract on social media with a post that read “together until 2026” and a picture of Osimhen and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.