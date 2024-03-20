The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without key players for their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali this month.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up will be without striker Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The news was confirmed by the Super Eagles’ official social media channels, citing fitness concerns for Osimhen, the reigning CAF Player of the Year, and an injury sidelining Awoniyi.

Additionally, Tyronne Ebuehi, who sustained an injury during Empoli’s match against Bologna in Serie A, will also be unavailable. Gabriel Osho, recently called up for the first time, joins the list of absentees due to injury.

Despite these setbacks, the Super Eagles have convened in Marrakech, Morocco, to prepare for the matches.

Assistant coach, George Finidi will lead the Nigerian team in an interim capacity, following the departure of head coach Jose Peseiro.

Meanwhile, Ghana faces challenges with key players missing, including Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Mohammed Kudus.

The clash between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled for March 22 at the Stade de Marrakesh, with Nigeria concluding their March international fixtures against Mali on March 26.