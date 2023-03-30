Neymar has reacted to losing €1 million during an online casino session.

The injured Paris Saint-Germain star is a keen poker player and is often entering tournaments both in person and online. He’s usually pretty handy too.

However, that wasn’t quite the case on Thursday evening.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Neymar lost € 1million [around £880,000].

That sum of money is merely a fantasy for many of us. We couldn’t imagine having that much money at our disposal.

So imagine what it would feel like to lose that much money in the space of an hour.

That’s what happened to Neymar as he live streamed his casino session on Twitch.

It meant we could witness what losing €1million actually looks like.

For Neymar, he proceeded to fake cry and then scream. A mock Titanic theme then started to play before Neymar said “Oh f**k” before he let out a laugh.

A friend could be heard saying he went “from a million to zero in 60 minutes”, before Neymar joked: “I’m going to put this on YouTube.”

The Brazilian clearly wasn’t too upset at just losing €1million.

Neymar's reaction after losing 1 million euros in an online poker game last night! pic.twitter.com/0Iv6McYf5f — Lepicky (@LepickyOfficial) March 30, 2023

Of course, that sort of money is merely a drop in the ocean for Neymar.

Earlier this week, French outlet L’Equipe released the top wages for players in Ligue 1.

Unsurprisingly, Neymar was right up there.

The 31-year-old reportedly takes home €3,675,000 every month in wages at PSG. That’s before you consider all of his sponsorships and endorsements.

Will Neymar stay at PSG?

Neymar is currently injured for the rest of the season and there is an element of uncertainty surrounding his future at the Parc des Princes.

However, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Neymar wants to finish his career in France.

Ornstein writes: “Neymar is often linked with a return to Barcelona and moves elsewhere, but he has stayed at PSG and that looks set to remain the case — because the 31-year-old wants to finish his career there.

“Neymar’s wish is to finish his playing days with PSG and help them achieve further success, particularly in the one tournament they are yet to conquer.”

No wonder Neymar wants to stay in Paris and continue earning ridiculous money – because he needs that sort of wage to fund his poker habit!