Newspaper headlines: Tuesday 7th May 2024

May 7, 2024

Adom TV Evening News (06-5-24)

Fallen Tree Incident: Parks and Gardens personnel share how they saved a motorbike rider's life.

Miraculous Escape: 38-year-old mother of three cheats death after vicious attack by husband -Adom TV

Demand for Allowance Payment: Pre-tertiary teacher unions in E/R demand better working conditions.

Teacher Unions Issue Ultimatum: GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT demand negotiations must conclude within a week

2024 Election Campaigns: News Force leader launches 'Save Ghana Fund' to raise money - Adom TV News.