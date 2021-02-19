Home News Newspaper Headlines: Friday, February 19, 2021 News Newspaper Headlines: Friday, February 19, 2021 February 19, 2021 7:54 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Day 17: Election 2020 Petition Hearing - Today in Court on Adom TV (18-2-21) Supreme Court upholds decision not to compel Jean Mensah to mount witness box-Adom TV News(18-2-21) Hawa Koomson apologizes for shooting incident during voters registration - Adom TV News (18-2-21) Family thanks, Prez. Akufo-Addo for giving Kinsman befitting burial - Adom TV News (18-2-21) Ford bus containing assorted second-hand electrical appliances impounded -Adom TV News (18-2-21) Mothers with cases of mental disability on the rise in Nkoranza South - Adom TV News (18-2-21) Rainstorm hits Chamba in the Nanumba North municipality - Adom TV News (18-2-21) Residents, motorists say dust pollution posing danger to health and safety - Adom TV News (18-2-21)